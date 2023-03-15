Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,274 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,274 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.4 %

META traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,488,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,967,660. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,422 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.02.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

