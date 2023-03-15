Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 449 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.91. 1,075,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

