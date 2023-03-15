Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 120,903 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 939.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,440. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55.

