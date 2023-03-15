Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 97,811 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,811 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for about 1.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Livent by 13.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 18.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Livent by 23.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 11.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,822. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

