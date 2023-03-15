Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 8,055 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 150,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,263. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $865,763. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

