Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 72,151 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,151 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.64% of Earthstone Energy worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 115,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 77,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 853,984 shares during the period. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ESTE stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

