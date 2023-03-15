Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.39.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.94. 240,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,935. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

