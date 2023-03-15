Penn Capital Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties comprises approximately 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after buying an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

