Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,454 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $50,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

