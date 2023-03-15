Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 79,592 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1,497.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SASR shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $46.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

