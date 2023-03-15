Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 38,145 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up 1.5% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.45% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.18. 275,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,539. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

