Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83. Pearson has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $12.03.

PSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 940 ($11.46) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,020.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

