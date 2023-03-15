PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Aurora Investment Counsel’s 9th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.4% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,161,533. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

