Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Patterson Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patterson Companies to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

