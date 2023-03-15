Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 18.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$33.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

