Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $69.39 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.08) to GBX 5,790 ($70.57) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

