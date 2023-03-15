Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pardes Biosciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Pardes Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

