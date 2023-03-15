Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 3.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.07 and last traded at $80.89. Approximately 341,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 603,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

