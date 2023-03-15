Palisade Bio (PALI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $932,800.00, a P/E ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palisade Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) by 1,396.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Palisade Bio worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

