Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 186,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Palisade Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Palisade Bio by 179.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the third quarter valued at $559,000.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Palisade Bio Price Performance

PALI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 94,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,551. The stock has a market cap of $932,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.40. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.