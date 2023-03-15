Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,139,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652,260 shares.The stock last traded at $1.20 and had previously closed at $1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,172 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.