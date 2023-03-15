Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.97.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 22.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 574.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.