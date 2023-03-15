PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 4,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C William Hosler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 33.8 %

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 65,966,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

