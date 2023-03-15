P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 165.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised P/F Bakkafrost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

BKFKF remained flat at $57.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.