Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

