Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93.
About Oxford Lane Capital
