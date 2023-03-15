Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OXLCM opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLCM)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.