Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. 121,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,367. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.