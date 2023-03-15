Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $146.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

