Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

