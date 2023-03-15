Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.87 and a quick ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

