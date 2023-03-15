Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

