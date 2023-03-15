Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Insider Activity

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $84,402.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,446.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,002 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,759. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.