Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 311,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,645.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €7.50 ($8.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €4.50 ($4.84) to €4.90 ($5.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $5.14 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

