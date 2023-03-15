Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Up 27.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Rating) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, Retail & Bank, and Corporate. The Mail segment includes the delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, newspapers and online services such as e-letters and business operations such as input management, document logistics and output management.

