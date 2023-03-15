Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.5 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

DOGEF stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $129.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy and Other. The Offshore segment develops and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Denmark, Poland, the Netherlands, the U.S., Taiwan, Vietnam, and Korea.

