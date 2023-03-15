Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,028,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 884,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 571.5 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
DOGEF stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $129.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ørsted A/S (DOGEF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.