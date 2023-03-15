Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,292,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,051,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,464.0 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
OROVF stock remained flat at $17.32 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $36.59.
About Orient Overseas (International)
