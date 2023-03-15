Orbler (ORBR) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00017889 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $886.53 million and $868,507.61 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

