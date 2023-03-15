Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) were down 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

About Orbia Advance

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

