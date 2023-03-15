Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) were down 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend
About Orbia Advance
Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.