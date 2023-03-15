Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

ORCL traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

