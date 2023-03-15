Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $576.32 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00010727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $576.32 million and approximately $494.97 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

