Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPXS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 37,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. Optex Systems has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.