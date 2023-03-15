Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Down 34.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

About Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.