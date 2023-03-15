Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.
Oportun Financial Stock Down 34.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.73.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.
