OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80). 72,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 125,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.83).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get OnTheMarket alerts:

OnTheMarket Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £50.89 million, a PE ratio of 865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OnTheMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnTheMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.