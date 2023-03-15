One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
One Liberty Properties Stock Up 6.1 %
OLP stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About One Liberty Properties
One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.