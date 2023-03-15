One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 6.1 %

OLP stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at One Liberty Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Biederman sold 2,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,454 shares in the company, valued at $940,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Articles

