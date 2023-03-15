OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Tops $0.0008

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $211,571.10 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00412369 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.73 or 0.27873443 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010890 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

