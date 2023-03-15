Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.44

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.44 and traded as high as $26.03. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 3,050 shares trading hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

