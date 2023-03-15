Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9,926.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,852,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

