Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,229,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 447,761 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

