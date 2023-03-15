Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.