Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 315,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 307,344 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. 1,110,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

